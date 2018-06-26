BBC Sport - Eddie Jones has RFU's full support, says chairman Andy Cosslett

Jones has our full support - RFU chairman

Chairman Andy Cosslett says that England coach Eddie Jones has the "full support" of the Rugby Football Union, despite a recent run of five defeats.

