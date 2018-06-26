BBC Sport - Rhodri Williams: Scrum-half will concentrate on Dragons before Wales

I'll concentrate on Dragons first - Williams

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams says he is aiming to break into the Dragons team before looking to a Wales recall.

The 25-year-old left the Scarlets in February 2016 for Bristol before linking up with the Dragons for the 2018/19 season.

Top videos

Video

I'll concentrate on Dragons first - Williams

Video

Carrillo volley gives Peru their first goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

Highlights: Denmark 0-0 France

Video

World Cup Catch-up: VAR stars in chaotic Group B finale

Video

A night of VAR - what was the pundits' verdict?

Video

Highlights: Iran 1-1 Portugal

Video

Highlights: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Video

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Ronaldo's red card reprieve

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired