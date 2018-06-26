BBC Sport - Rhodri Williams: Scrum-half will concentrate on Dragons before Wales
I'll concentrate on Dragons first - Williams
- From the section Rugby Union
Scrum-half Rhodri Williams says he is aiming to break into the Dragons team before looking to a Wales recall.
The 25-year-old left the Scarlets in February 2016 for Bristol before linking up with the Dragons for the 2018/19 season.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired