Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale Sharks sign South Africa centre

Lions have released Rohan Janse van Rensburg (right) from his contract five months early to allow him to join Sale

Sale have signed South Africa centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Super Rugby side Lions following a successful loan spell with the Sharks last season.

The 23-year-old scored three tries in eight appearances for Sale between November and February after joining the Premiership side on a short-term deal.

He has now agreed a three-year contract at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"He is another building block in our desire to be a top-four team," director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

Van Rensburg made his international debut against Wales in Cardiff in 2016, but it remains his only Springboks cap so far.