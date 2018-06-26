Peter Stringer: Former Ireland scrum-half retires

Stringer was part of the 2009 Grand Slam winning Ireland team

Former Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer has retired from rugby at the age of 40.

The Cork native made 98 appearances for his country in an international career that spanned 11 years.

Stringer was part of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning side of 2009 and also won Triple Crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

He played more than 200 games for Munster and helped them win the Heineken Cup for the first time in 2006.

In a statement on Twitter, Stringer thanked the clubs he played for, adding that the appearances for his province and country were particularly special.

Stringer announced his retirement via Twitter

"My proudest days on a rugby field came from wearing the red of Munster and the green of Ireland, and will remain with me for the rest of my life," he said.

Stringer played in all five of Ireland's games during the 2003 World Cup in Australia and was again part of the squad four years later in France, making two appearances.

It was Stringer who supplied the pass for Ronan O'Gara's famous drop-goal against Wales in 2009 which secured Ireland's first Grand Slam since 1948. The duo formed a highly successful half-back partnership at international and club level.

In 2011 the scrum-half moved to Saracens on loan and represented five English teams over a seven-year period.

In 2016 he won Sale Sharks' Player of the Year aged 38.