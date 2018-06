From the section

Mark Taylor was part of a coaching team with former Wales team mate Stephen Jones

Scarlets team manager Mark Taylor is to leave his post with immediate effect, the region has announced.

The 52-times capped Wales and British & Irish Lions centre joined Scarlets ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The region said he was leaving for "personal reasons" and a replacement will be announced shortly.

Taylor was part of the management team when Scarlets were crowned Pro12 champions in 2017.