Argentina v Scotland: Captain Stuart McInally wary of 'emotional' Pumas

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland Venue: Estadio Centenario, Resistencia Date: Saturday, 23 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and mobile app.

Scotland captain Stuart McInally believes Argentina's desperation to make amends for their football World Cup woes and give their coach a winning farewell makes them extra dangerous.

Argentina's 3-0 defeat by Croatia on Thursday left the nation reeling.

Saturday's Test will be the last for Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade, who led them to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals but has lost 21 of 27 games since.

"It will certainly add to the passion they normally have," McInally said.

"They have an even bigger motivation to play for now, they know it is his last game and will want to send him out on a high. It will be very passionate and very physical.

"They're a very passionate team at the best of times, so they'll have a lot of emotion I'm sure. We just have to get ourselves right."

All 23 of Argentina's matchday squad play for the Jaguares in Super Rugby, where they lie seventh in the overall table, having won eight of their 13 matches.

On international duty, they lost both recent Tests against Wales, but with a sell-out 25,000 expected to create a raucous atmosphere at the Estadio Centenario in Resistencia, Scotland are preparing for a hostile reception.

"It's going to be an intense atmosphere with the crowd right on top of us," said McInally, who will win his 18th cap on Saturday.

"They're going to be very physical, very fast. Especially when you look at the way the Jaguares play.

"They've got the talent to throw the ball about and have also got forwards from one to eight who can all be really physical.

Agustin Creevy will win his 74th cap for Argentina on Saturday against Scotland

"I'm really excited to go up against [Pumas captain Agustin] Creevy. I think he's one of the world's best and has been for a while.

"It's going to be a great challenge. He's a phenomenally good scrummager, so I'm looking forward to testing myself against him."

McInally admits he has endured an "annoying couple of weeks" after being named captain for the tour, only to miss the Tests against Canada and United States with a calf strain.

The 27-year-old Edinburgh hooker will finally lead Scotland for the first time on Saturday, after a breakthrough season at Test level.

"It's been good in a way, just staying part of it and trying to lead in other ways, not just on the pitch," he said. "It's been a good challenge, but I'm much more confident now I'm back training and playing.

"It's an important game for us and I'm just chuffed to be back.

"Getting named captain of the tour party was one thing, but knowing I'll be captain of the team tomorrow is really special for me and for my family, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Fraser Brown has played flanker before but starts his first Test in the role

McInally will have Edinburgh team-mates Alan Dell, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist and Magnus Bradbury alongside him in the pack, which will also have his usual hooking rival, Fraser Brown, starting his first Test at open-side flanker.

"He has done it a lot with Glasgow and slots in there no problem," McInally added. "He is someone I like playing with because he is so detailed.

"We have to work well off defensive line-outs and things, and have been speaking a lot this week about where we think they might attack.

"I love working with Fraser, he is a great player and it's great that he can so so easily between the two positions."

Team line-ups:

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Bautista Ezcurra, Sebastian Cancelliere, Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Javier Diaz, Agustin Creevy (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Leonardo Senatore.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Santiago Garcia Botta, Santiago Medrano, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Cruz Mallia.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Dougie Fife, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (capt), Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton.

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, James Lang, Chris Harris.