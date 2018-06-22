Argentina v Scotland: Peter Horne - We can't go into shells or Pumas 'will run riot'

Peter Horne, 28, will start his 16th Test for Scotland on Saturday, as he wins his 35th cap

Summer Test: Argentina v Scotland Venue: Estadio Centenario, Resistencia Date: Saturday, 23 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website and mobile app.

Peter Horne tends to be a softly-spoken guy, but sometimes his words can have the impact of a mallet.

In Resistencia, ahead of Scotland's meeting with Argentina on Saturday, the centre laid bare his team's failings in the loss to the USA last weekend.

He called the defeat "a kick up the backside" and a "massive step backwards" and predicted that if they repeat that kind of performance against the Pumas then the home team will 'run riot."

Horne said he's tired of these Scotland yo-yo performances, where they contrived to beat Australia last summer but then lost to Fiji, where they beat Australia again in the autumn - as well as England and France in the Six Nations - but then struggled on the road against Italy before losing in the United States.

"We need to get better at beating lesser opposition," said Horne. "No disrespect to America and Canada, but we need to start winning away from home in brutal environments.

"This (in Argentina) will be noisy, it will be loud, and that gives me goose-bumps straight away just thinking about it. It tests character. It's a fight-or-flight kind of thing.

"This (poor) away form is one of those things that we're all sick of hearing about, but it's never going to change until we actually change it on the field. We're well aware of that, the coaches are well of that and that's why this weekend is even more exciting. It's not a great place where we're staying; there's a wee bit of adversity there."

Horne and his younger brother, George, started last weekend in Houston. It was the younger Horne's debut and not the experience that he was looking for from his first cap. The pair have retained their places for the Test in Argentina.

"George is just so competitive that he took it terribly," said his older brother. "He wasn't happy at all after the game.

"We hoped it was going to be one of those fairy-tale endings where we win. It's never nice winning your first cap in a defeat where everyone's devastated after the game."

George Horne has scored 10 tries in 20 outings for Glasgow, where he enjoyed a breakthrough season

Peter had to nurse George through the angst of losing in Houston.

"He's lucky that he's got a big brother who has ballsed up quite a lot in his life. He was disappointed, but when we spoke about it and went through his game, he actually played quite well. He didn't get into the game as much as he would have liked, but it was a wake-up call at this level.

"That's what's disappointing. It was similar to Fiji last year in that respect. We seem to have one of these games every season and I'm so tired of it. But it's done, and for George it's about picking his head up.

"We've made a real conscious effort not to close in on ourselves. When you think something's going to be really rosy and then it isn't, there's a real temptation to go into your shell. That's the worst thing you can do and I almost felt we did that in the second half in Houston.

"We can't let that happen against the Argentines or they'll run riot."

Team line-ups:

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Orlando, Bautista Ezcurra, Sebastian Cancelliere, Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Javier Diaz, Agustin Creevy (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Guido Petti, Matias Alemanno, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lezana, Leonardo Senatore.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Santiago Garcia Botta, Santiago Medrano, Marcos Kremer, Tomas Lavanini, Gonzalo Bertranou, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Cruz Mallia.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Dougie Fife, Nick Grigg, Pete Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally (capt), Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton.

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, James Lang, Chris Harris.