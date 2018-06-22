Alasdair Strokosch: Former Scotland flanker joins Edinburgh coaching team

Alasdair Strokosch won the last of his 47 Scotland caps against USA in the 2015 World Cup

Former Scotland flanker Alasdair Strokosch has returned to Edinburgh to join Richard Cockerill's backroom team as a strength and conditioning coach.

The 35-year-old retired from playing after helping Perpignan return to the French Top 14 last season.

Strokosch, who won 47 Scotland caps, began his career at Edinburgh in 2004 before moving to Gloucester and France.

Attack coach Duncan Hodge and assistant forwards coach Roddy Grant have extended their deals for another year.

Defence coach Callum MacRae is entering the second of a two-year contract, while head coach Cockerill recently extended his contract until the summer of 2021.

"We're really pleased that both Duncan and Roddy will continue in their coaching roles," Cockerill said. "They've played an integral role in helping develop our squad and will continue to do so this season and beyond.

"Alasdair has a wealth of experience at the top level of rugby and his experience will pay dividends as he joins our talented strength and conditioning team."