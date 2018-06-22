Ireland coach Schmidt balances squad building with desire for historic series win

Kurtley Beale and Rob Kearney will be key players for their sides in Saturday' series decider

Third Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 June Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney Kick-off: 11:05 BST Coverage: Text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Coach Joe Schmidt says he is balancing the opportunity of sealing Ireland's first three-Test series victory in the southern hemisphere with squad building for next year's World Cup in Japan.

Schmidt has made five personnel changes for Saturday's decisive third Test against Australia in Sydney.

"You try to get it as perfect as you can," explained Schmidt.

"Balancing that opportunity for players with that massive responsibility to try and win a series."

The Six Nations champions and world rugby's second-ranked team have not won a series in Australia since they swept a two-test tour in 1979, but get their chance against the Wallabies at the Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Ireland won 26-21 last week in Melbourne, levelling the series at 1-1 and ending their 39-year away win drought against Australia.

But as much of an achievement as a series success would be, New Zealander Schmidt is also weighing up Ireland's claims of winning the World Cup in 15 months' time.

The Irish came close to beating another southern hemisphere power, South Africa, in a three-Test series two years, ago only to go down 2-1, so another opportunity to take a prized scalp is enticing.

Conan handed first series start

Ireland and Leinster number eight Jack Conan

Among the five changes to the Irish line-up is a first start of the series for Leinster number eight Jack Conan.

"For Jack, it's probably as exciting as it is a little bit threatening," said the Ireland coach.

Schmidt has chosen two experienced flankers alongside Conan in skipper Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander for the battle of the breakdowns with Australia's crack pair, Michael Hooper and David Pocock.

"I'm hopeful that will offer some good confidence and support to Jack as he looks to really stamp an impression on the game," added the Kiwi.

Although the Wallabies are now two slots below Ireland at four in the world rankings, Schmidt rates them highly.

"Personally, I think the Wallabies have as good an attack as any team in the world, and I think defensively they have proved they could be as good as anyone in the world."

Tui presents fresh challenge

Lukhan Tui made a favourable impact for Australia as a replacement in the second Test against Australia

The New Zealander also believes the injection of Lukhan Tui into the Wallabies back row presents a fresh challenge for the Irish pack.

Tui's inclusion at blindside flanker will add some much-needed strength, but Schmidt highlighted Tui's defence - after a thumping hit on star prop Tadgh Furlong in the second half last week - as an asset which Ireland must nullify.

"I thought Tui did well when he came on (last week)," Schmidt said.

"He does give them a bit more in the lineout whether he comes on loose or whether he plays at lock.

"There was one time where Tadgh Furlong carried and I thought Tui hit him very hard."

Looking to his own future as Ireland coach, Schmidt said he is likely to wait until the end of this year before deciding whether to stay in the job beyond the 2019 World Cup.

"By the end of this year I would say there will be some fair direction there because for the entire following year I'm still in situ, unless I get sacked," Schmidt said.

"You can be flavour of the month one week, and things can turn around very quickly, so I take nothing for granted."