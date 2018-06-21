BBC Sport - Danny Cipriani: I've tried to become a better person, says recalled England fly-half
I've tried to become a better person - Cipriani
- From the section Rugby Union
Fly-half Danny Cipriani says he has "tried to become a better person" as he gets ready to make his first England start in 10 years in Saturday's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
READ MORE: Cipriani returns at fly-half for England
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired