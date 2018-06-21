South Africa v England: Danny Cipriani makes first start for England since 2008

Captain Owen Farrell and Danny Cipriani form England's 10-12 axis on Saturday

Third Test: South Africa v England Venue: Newlands Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 23 June Kick-off: 16:05 BST Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Danny Cipriani will make his first England start in 10 years after being named at fly-half for the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Cipriani, 30, replaces George Ford, who drops out of the 23-man squad entirely.

"We are expecting a wet and windy old day at Newlands and have elected to play Danny Cipriani ahead of George Ford to give us a left-foot kicking option," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Flanker Brad Shields misses out through illness, with Chris Robshaw returning.

In the other changes, prop Joe Marler and number eight Nathan Hughes start in place of the unavailable Mako Vunipola and his injured brother Billy.

Cipriani made his first appearance in three years when coming off the bench in the second Test, but has not started for his country since playing the Springboks in the autumn of 2008.

"We've had a really upbeat training week," added Jones.

"We are up for the battle and are going to rip in on Saturday. We want another committed performance where it will be crucial to maintain our composure when the heat is on.

"I've been really impressed with the fortitude of the squad under Owen Farrell, who is a young captain, and with a number of young players who have really stuck to the task."

Sam Simmonds comes on to the bench, as do fellow Exeter forwards Alec Hepburn and Jonny Hill.

England team to face South Africa: Elliot Daly (Wasps); Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens, capt), Mike Brown (Harlequins); Danny Cipriani (Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); Joe Marler (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nathan Hughes (Wasps).

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks)