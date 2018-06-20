Heineken Champions Cup: Edinburgh drawn against Vern Cotter's Montpellier

Vern Cotter will be back at Murrayfield with Montpellier next season

Former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter will be returning to Murrayfield next season after his Montpellier side were drawn with Edinburgh in Pool 5 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Richard Cockerill's side will also face Newcastle Falcons and three-time champions Toulon.

Glasgow Warriors have been drawn in Pool 3 alongside English Premiership champions Saracens.

Lyon and Challenge Cup winners Cardiff Blues complete the group.

Cotter joined Montpellier in the summer of 2017 after being replaced as Scotland head coach by Gregor Townsend.

He led the French side to the final of the Top 14, losing to Castres.

It is the second season running that Cotter's side have been drawn Scottish opposition. Montpellier beat Glasgow home and away in last season's Champions Cup.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill will also be going up against a former team.

He had a spell in charge of Toulon before he took charge of Edinburgh last summer, guiding the French side to the 2017 Top 14 final, which they lost to Clermont Auvergne.

Cockerill will also be pitted against Dean Richards, his former coach at Leicester Tigers who is now in charge at Newcastle.

Saracens represent a formidable challenge for Glasgow in Pool 3. Twice winners in recent years, the English side swept away Warriors in the quarter-final en route to the title in 2017.

Cardiff proved their European pedigree by winning the Challenge Cup last season having beaten Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the last eight, while Lyon finished fifth in the Top 14.

Warriors will look to improve on last season's campaign after they won just one of their six matches to finish bottom of their group.