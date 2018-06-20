Heineken Champions Cup: Holders Leinster draw Wasps, Toulouse & Bath

Leinster players celebrates with the trophy after beating Racing 92 in the 2018 European Champions Cup final
Leinster beat Racing 92 15-12 to win their fourth title in May

Holders Leinster will face three other former winners in Pool One of next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

The Irish Pro14 champions have been drawn against Wasps, Toulouse and Bath, with 11 titles between the four sides.

English Premiership winners Saracens are in Pool Three, alongside Challenge Cup champions Cardiff Blues, Glasgow Warriors and Lyon.

Last year's runners-up Racing 92 are in Pool Four with Scarlets, Leicester Tigers and Ulster.

Exeter Chiefs, who were beaten by Saracens in May's Premiership final, are in Pool Two, alongside French Top 14 champions Castres, Munster and Gloucester.

The competition has been renamed from the European Champions Cup, having previously been known as the Heineken Cup from 1995 to 2014.

Leinster and Toulouse are the most decorated sides in the history of the tournament, with four victories each, while Wasps won in 2004 and 2007, and Bath took the 1998 title.

Heineken Champions Cup 2018-19 draw

Pool One: Leinster, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath

Pool Two: Castres, Exeter Chiefs, Munster, Gloucester

Pool Three: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues

Pool Four: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Ulster

Pool Five: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh, Toulon

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Rugby union coverage

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired