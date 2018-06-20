Heineken Champions Cup: Holders Leinster draw Wasps, Toulouse & Bath

Leinster beat Racing 92 15-12 to win their fourth title in May

Holders Leinster will face three other former winners in Pool One of next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

The Irish Pro14 champions have been drawn against Wasps, Toulouse and Bath, with 11 titles between the four sides.

English Premiership winners Saracens are in Pool Three, alongside Challenge Cup champions Cardiff Blues, Glasgow Warriors and Lyon.

Last year's runners-up Racing 92 are in Pool Four with Scarlets, Leicester Tigers and Ulster.

Exeter Chiefs, who were beaten by Saracens in May's Premiership final, are in Pool Two, alongside French Top 14 champions Castres, Munster and Gloucester.

The competition has been renamed from the European Champions Cup, having previously been known as the Heineken Cup from 1995 to 2014.

Leinster and Toulouse are the most decorated sides in the history of the tournament, with four victories each, while Wasps won in 2004 and 2007, and Bath took the 1998 title.

Heineken Champions Cup 2018-19 draw

Pool One: Leinster, Wasps, Toulouse, Bath

Pool Two: Castres, Exeter Chiefs, Munster, Gloucester

Pool Three: Saracens, Glasgow Warriors, Lyon, Cardiff Blues

Pool Four: Scarlets, Racing 92, Leicester Tigers, Ulster

Pool Five: Montpellier, Newcastle Falcons, Edinburgh, Toulon