BBC Sport - Mike Brown on row with England fans: 'I'm not a robot'
I'm not a robot - Brown on row with fans
- From the section Rugby Union
Full-back Mike Brown says "he is not a robot" when asked about a post-match confrontation with a supporter following England's defeat by South Africa.
