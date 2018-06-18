BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England are working hard to get it right

We are working hard to get it right – Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones says the team are working hard to turn their fortunes round. England have lost their last five Test matches and have already lost their series in South Africa with one match to play.

Jones also says he isn't worried about his future.

Read more:Jones retains RFU backing

Top videos

Video

We are working hard to get it right – Jones

Video

Highlights: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Mexicans rave after beating Germany

Video

What can England expect from Tunisia?

Video

Injury has been 'toughest part of my career' - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Managing England: The Impossible Job

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Bending, curling, dipping, scoring' - Coutinho's stunner for Brazil

Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

Video

Highlights: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Video

Watch: Lozano scores winner for Mexico to shock Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired