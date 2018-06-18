BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England are working hard to get it right
We are working hard to get it right – Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones says the team are working hard to turn their fortunes round. England have lost their last five Test matches and have already lost their series in South Africa with one match to play.
Jones also says he isn't worried about his future.
Read more:Jones retains RFU backing
