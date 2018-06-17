Julian Salvi: Exeter Chiefs flanker retires to become club defence coach

Julian Salvi has coached at Plymouth Albion for the past two seasons, alongside his playing duties

Exeter Chiefs flanker Julian Salvi has retired from playing and been named defence coach by the club.

The Australian, 32, was Leicester's player of the year in their 2013 Premiership title-winning campaign.

He joined Exeter in 2015 and was part of the squad that became champions in 2016-17.

"Over the years I've been very lucky to have been involved in some fantastic teams and play alongside some great players," Salvi told the club website.

He made 53 appearances for Exeter, having started his career with the Brumbies before spending the 2009-10 season at Bath.

Salvi's involvement in the backroom team will enable director of rugby Rob Baxter to give up his dual role overseeing their defence.

"Anyone who has seen the Chiefs play and how we defend - we've got a very solid foundation in that respect - so it's just a case of me trying to add to that in my new role," he added.