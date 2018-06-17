Scottish Rugby defends culture and staff following recent criticism

Chairman Colin Grassie has instigated a review after an unfair dismissal claim found against Scottish Rugby

Scottish Rugby "do not recognise or accept" recent comments on its culture and staff after being called "toxic".

Keith Russell, who had been the union's director of domestic rugby, also said the organisation lacked a strategy.

Russell, father of Scotland fly-half Finn, won a claim of unfair dismissal, which the SRU said it would not appeal against.

"Our staff work tirelessly to deliver for rugby in Scotland at all levels," the SRU said in a statement.

"The values of our sport underpin our actions and culture as an organisation. Council and Board share this commitment to these values also.

"Further to recent comments made in the media in respect of the culture and staff at Scottish Rugby: these are characterisations that we as a council and board simply do not recognise or accept.

"We wish to place on record our full support for our executive and staff."

Scottish Rugby chairman Colin Grassie has "instigated a full review to look into the sequence of events that led to the tribunal and matters in respect of the employment tribunal findings". This review will be led by a senior independent non-executive director and a QC.

"We acknowledge the findings of the recent employment tribunal," the union said. "Both board and council believe the terms and outcome of the judgement require further and important consideration."