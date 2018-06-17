BBC Sport - Josh Adams on his first Wales try: 'I wasn't going to be hit by the big guy'

Wing Josh Adams describes his first try for Wales, a memorable solo effort in their second Test win against Argentina.

He scooped up a loose pass before cutting infield and beating several defenders on his way to the line.

The Worcester player won his fourth cap in the 30-12 win at Santa Fe and went over as Wales took control in the first half.

Wales were unbeaten on tour, having won their first game against South Africa in Washington DC before beating Argentina in the first Test 23-10.

