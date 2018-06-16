Ioan Nicholas made his Scarlets debut when he was just three days older than the youngest ever player to play for the region, George North

World Rugby U20 Championship: Wales v Italy Venue: Stade de la Mediterranee, Bezlers Date: Sunday, 17 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Ioan Nicholas will captain Wales in their World Rugby U20 Championship seventh place semi-final against Italy.

Regular captain Tommy Reffell, who has played every minute in the tournament so far, drops to the bench.

Wales have made a total of six changes from their 39-15 fifth-place semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Joe Goodchild, Max Llewellyn, Harri Morgan, Dewi Lake, Lennon Greggains and Taine Basham all come in to the team.

"The players are aware of the Italians' strengths, having lost against them in Colwyn Bay a few months ago, so it's up to them to put it right tomorrow," said head coach Geraint Lewis.

"It was great to start our time in France with a good win, but now we'd like a positive performance and result to finish it as well."

Wales U20: Joe Goodchild (Dragons); Corey Baldwin (Scarlets), Ioan Nicholas (c) (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Chris Coleman (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Bath Rugby) Max Williams (Dragons), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Dan Davis (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Replacements: Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Dane Blacker (Cardiff Blues), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Dewi Cross (Ospreys)

Italy U20: Michelangelo Biondelli; Alessandro Fusco, Matteo Moscardi, Damiano Mazza, Giovanni D'Onofrio; Antonio Rizzi, Nicolo Casilio; Danilo Fischetti, Matteo Luccardi, Michele Mancini Parri, Niccolo Cannone, Edoardo Iachizzi, Lodovico Manni, Michele Lamaro (c), Antoine Kouassi Koffi

Replacements: Niccolo Taddia, Guido Romano, Matteo Nocera, Matteo Canali, Davide Ruggeri, Luca Crosato, Filippo di Marco, Simone Cornelli