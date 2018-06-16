New Zealand 26-13 France: Benjamin Fall sent off as All Blacks clinch series

France's Benjamin Fall was sent off following this challenge on Beauden Barrett

Second Test: New Zealand v France New Zealand (21) 26 Tries: Moody, Smith, J Barrett 2 Cons: McKenzie 3 France (6) 13 Tries: Gomes Sa Cons: Plisson Pens: Parra 2

France full-back Benjamin Fall was sent off for dangerous play after 12 minutes as the All Blacks wrapped up a series win in Wellington.

Fall took out All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett in the air before the world champions ran in three first-half tries through Joe Moody, Ben Smith and Jordie Barrett.

Full-back Barrett added another try in the second half after nice link-up play with Damian McKenzie before Cedate Gomes Sa scored a late consolation for the tourists.

The All Blacks' victory means they take an unassailable 2-0 lead into the third Test in Dunedin on Saturday, 23 June.

"It's always a shame when someone gets red-carded, particularly for an offence that is not really intentional," said New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

"It was a challenge and Fall got it wrong. The referee had to red-card him because that's what the rules say but it does spoil the game.

"I don't think there was any intention for him to hurt Beauden Barrett. And when there's no intention it becomes a grey area - the game is not black and white."