Ireland win thriller against Australia in Melbourne to level Test series

Johnny Sexton scored 16 points on his return to the Ireland starting line-up

Second Test: Australia v Ireland Australia (14) 21 Tries: Beale, penalty try, Tupou Cons: Foley 2 Ireland (16) 26 Tries: Conway, Furlong Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 4

Ireland secured a deserved 26-21 win over Australia in Melbourne to level their series at 1-1, with the decisive final Test to come in Sydney next week.

Andrew Conway and Tadhg Furlong scored Ireland's tries, with Johnny Sexton kicking 16 points as the tourists were rewarded for a dominant performance.

Ireland could now earn a first southern hemisphere series win since 1979.

Kurtley Beale and Taniela Tupou crossed for Australia, who were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

The Wallabies ended Ireland's 12-match unbeaten run with an 18-9 success in Brisbane in the first Test but Joe Schmidt's side now have an opportunity to end their Grand Slam-winning season on a high.

Ireland's victory maintains their second position in the IRB world rankings, ahead of third-placed Australia.

Ireland recover from early deficit

Beale's second-minute try got the hosts off to a flying start but Ireland took advantage of wing Marika Koroibete's yellow card as Conway dived over in the corner.

Returning fly-half Sexton converted and added three penalties to put the Irish in control but referee Paul Williams awarded a penalty try against the visitors for illegally collapsing the maul and sent Cian Healy to the sin bin, leaving the score 16-14 at the break.

Ireland bossed the second half and Jack McGrath and Keith Earls both grounded over the line but had their 'tries' ruled out for a double movement and a knock-on respectively.

Furlong bulldozed his way over the line to give his side some breathing space, but McGrath's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on in the ruck on 76 minutes, followed by Tupou's touchdown a minute later, made for a nervous finish for Schmidt's men.

Forwards build platform for success

Ireland made eight changes for the game, with a strong starting line-up made up entirely of players from Munster and European Champions Cup and Pro14 winners Leinster.

Conway justified his inclusion with his first-half try before going off injured, skipping over after Conor Murray collected the ball at the back of a rolling maul and floated a pass to the Munster winger.

Ireland enjoyed the majority of territory and possession, defended resolutely and showed an increased physicality, aggression and intensity, while Sexton's influence and accuracy off the tee proved vital.

A much-changed pack built the platform for victory, hooker Niall Scannell proving efficient, Devin Toner and CJ Stander playing important roles and Furlong making important line breaks and ensuring reward for his side's superiority with his 54th-minute try.

Captain Peter O'Mahony was perhaps the stand-out performer among the forwards however, affecting a number of turnovers at crucial stages of the match.

Indiscipline costly for Australia

Australia coach Michael Cheika named an unchanged side as the Wallabies attempted to construct some continuity and momentum in the wake of their win in the opening Test.

Centre Beale ran a brilliant line to run onto Bernard Foley's inside pass and sprint in behind the posts early on but indiscipline proved the hosts' undoing as Koroibete was sent to the bin for a tip tackle on Rob Kearney soon after.

The loss of scrum-half Will Genia with a broken arm was a major blow and Cheika's side were unable to take advantage of their extra-man advantage as they failed to put any points on the board during Healy's 10-minute first-half absence.

David Pocock starred for the home side, again proving a thorn in Ireland's side at the breakdown.

Australia: I Folau; D Haylett-Petty, S Kerevi, K Beale, M Koroibete; B Foley, W Genia; C Timu, M Hooper (capt), D Pocock; A Coleman, I Rodda; S Kepu, B Paenga-Amosa, S Sio.

Replacements: T Latu, T Robertson, T Tupou, R Simmons, L Tui, P Samu, N Phipps, R Hodge.

Ireland: R Kearney; A Conway, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, K Earls; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, N Scannell, T Furlong; D Toner, James Ryan; P O'Mahony, D Leavy, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Herring, J McGrath, A Porter, T Beirne, J Murphy, J Cooney, J Carbery, J Larmour.