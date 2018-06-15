BBC Sport - Wales 'bouncing' for last game of season against Argentina - Cory Hill

Wales 'bouncing' for last game of season

Wales captain Cory Hill says the players are "bouncing" ahead of their final game of the season against Argentina.

Wales are aiming for a first series win in Argentina since 1999 having beaten the Pumas 23-10 in the first Test.

Hill says it will be "one last effort" which he is "sure the boys will put in".

