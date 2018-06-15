BBC Sport - Wales 'bouncing' for last game of season against Argentina - Cory Hill
Wales 'bouncing' for last game of season
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales captain Cory Hill says the players are "bouncing" ahead of their final game of the season against Argentina.
Wales are aiming for a first series win in Argentina since 1999 having beaten the Pumas 23-10 in the first Test.
Hill says it will be "one last effort" which he is "sure the boys will put in".
