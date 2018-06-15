Australia v Ireland: Hooper warns Ireland of Timu 'threat'

Australia captain Michael Hooper believes his side can improve their lineout performance

Second Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 16 June Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Australia captain Michael Hooper believes Caleb Timu will be a major threat to Ireland in Saturday's second Test in Melbourne.

The loose forward made his debut as the Wallabies defeated Ireland 18-9 in the opening game of the three-Test series.

Fellow loose forward Hooper is keen for Timu to get on the ball more, particularly in the wide channels.

"He's such a threat with ball in hand," Hooper said of the 24-year-old.

"It was Caleb's debut game (in the first Test) so he was getting a feel for it.

"I'm expecting him to understand the pace tomorrow and come out without those pre-game nerves to get his hands on the ball, because he's such a threat."

Hooper also revealed that Australia have been working on their lineout this week as they prepare for what could be a series-clinching encounter at AAMI Park.

The home side had issues with their lineout in the first Test, with hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa also making his debut.

Hooper is also conscious that Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has changed his lineout, Devin Toner being brought in for Iain Henderson to add more height to the pack.

""It's such a huge area of the game," Hooper said of the lineout.

"We think we can get better in the scrum, and we definitely can get better in the lineout just with our sharpness.

"So, we spent a good amount of time (on the lineout) without getting too bogged down."

Toner's inclusion is one of eight Irish changes for the second Test, with Johnny Sexton returning at fly-half.

Munster wing Andrew Conway and Leinster centre Garry Ringrose come in for the game, with Cian Healy, Niall Scannell and Tadhg Furlong forming an entirely new front row.

Dan Leavy replaces Jordi Murphy in the back row.