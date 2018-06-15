Peter Thomas: Cardiff Blues chairman to step down after 20 years

Cardiff Blues chairman Peter Thomas is to step down after more than 20 years in the role at Cardiff Arms Park.

The 75-year-old, who played for Cardiff RFC in the 1960s, will remain on the board of directors and write off all of his debts, worth more than £11m.

Thomas will also take up a new role as life president of the region.

"It has been an honour to serve as chairman of Cardiff RFC and Cardiff Blues since the advent of regional rugby," said Thomas.

"I feel this is the right time to take a step back. I will remain on the board of directors and look forward to supporting the new chairman, whoever that may be.

"I am confident in the plans in place and look forward to the region building on the success of winning the European Challenge Cup."

Businessman Thomas is among longest-serving chairman in professional European club rugby. He first invested in the club in 1994 and went on to become one of the powerbrokers in the game in Wales.

He brought some of the biggest names in the game to the Arms Park including Jonathan Davies, Iestyn Harris and Jonah Lomu.

Those signings came at a price and a huge personal cost with personal loans to club totalling more then £9.1m. His company Atlantic Properties Developments PLC are also owed £1.9m, debts that are to be written off.

He has recently campaigned to secure to lease for the Arms Park ground as part of an ambitious redevelopment plan but has so far been frustrated.

Thomas will remain in his post for another 12 months to help the transition. His successor and three non-executive directors will be appointed during that time.

"The club and region will forever be indebted to Peter Thomas for his contribution," said Blues chief executive Richard Holland.

"He has worked tirelessly and has only ever had the best interests of rugby at heart."