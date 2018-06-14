BBC Sport - Brad Shields: 'I'd always known England was an option'

'I'd always known England was an option' - Shields

Flanker Brad Shields tells Chris Jones that "England is in his blood" before making his first start in Saturday's second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, with Chris Robshaw dropped from the matchday squad.

New-Zealand born Shields, 27, was fast-tracked into the set-up by head coach Eddie Jones and made his debut off the bench in the first-Test defeat.

READ MORE: Shields in as England drop Robshaw

Top videos

Video

'I'd always known England was an option' - Shields

Video

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Video

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Video

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

Video

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Video

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out to second ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake' - Tomkins

Video

Who's testing the World Cup football?

  • From the section News
Video

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired