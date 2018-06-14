Scarlets: Region hopeful Steff Evans will be fit for start of season

Steff Evans injured
Evans made his Wales debut against Tonga last summer and has gone on to make 10 appearances

Scarlets are hopeful their injured wing Steff Evans will be fit for the start of the coming season.

The 23-year-old suffered a hyperextension of his knee in the first half of Wales' 22-20 victory over South Africa in Washington DC earlier this month.

It ended his hopes of featuring in Wales' two Tests against Argentina.

Scarlets said their player had seen a specialist and he does not require any surgery.

