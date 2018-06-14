BBC Sport - Ben Youngs: England senior players have taken ownership of poor form

Senior players have taken ownership - Youngs

England scrum-half Ben Youngs says the senior players have taken the lead this week in a bid to rescue the side's poor run of form.

Last weekend's 42-39 defeat by South Africa in Johannesburg was England's fourth Test defeat in a row.

READ MORE: Shields in as England drop Robshaw

Top videos

Video

Senior players have taken ownership - Youngs

Video

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Video

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Video

Morgan and Root inspire England to victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...

Video

Who's testing the World Cup football?

  • From the section News
Video

'I want to take Fabregas to a nightclub' - Arshavin's guide to Russia

Video

World Cup 2014: Goals, celebrations & moments you may have forgotten

Video

World Cup countdown: Brazil 1-7 Germany - 2014

Video

Watch new Spain boss Hierro's solo goal at 1994 World Cup

Video

Root out for 50 as England wobble

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired