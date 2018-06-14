BBC Sport - Ben Youngs: England senior players have taken ownership of poor form
Senior players have taken ownership - Youngs
England scrum-half Ben Youngs says the senior players have taken the lead this week in a bid to rescue the side's poor run of form.
Last weekend's 42-39 defeat by South Africa in Johannesburg was England's fourth Test defeat in a row.
