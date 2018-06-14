BBC Sport - Stuart Hogg: 'There's a joy when you see him playing' - Gregor Townsend
'There's a joy when you see Hogg playing'
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend explains why he has appointed Stuart Hogg captain for this weekend's Test against the USA.
Townsend says he "cares a lot about the team", "loves playing for Scotland" and has "really developed his game" in recent years.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired