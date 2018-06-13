Ronan O'Gara extends coaching contract with the Crusaders

Ronan O'Gara joined the Crusaders from French club Racing 92 in January 2018

Ronan O'Gara has signed a contract extension with Super Rugby club the Crusaders.

The former Ireland fly-half will continue his coaching role in New Zealand until the end of the 2019 season.

O'Gara joined the Crusaders in January 2018 after being assistant coach at French Top 14 side Racing 92.

O'Gara said he is enjoying his first season of Super Rugby and is looking forward to another year with the club.

"I'm delighted to be extending my contract for another season," he said.

"I have always been an admirer of rugby in New Zealand and to get the opportunity to work with a club like the Crusaders is a fantastic experience.

"Besides being a great bunch of guys to work with, the professionalism of everyone associated with the club is incredible.

"I'm delighted my wife and family have come on this journey with me and I'm really looking forward to working with everyone again next season."

Last year's champions sit comfortably at the top of the Super Rugby table on 54 points and should seal home advantage throughout the playoffs when the final three weeks of the regular season resume after the international break.

With 128 caps, O'Gara holds the record for the most points scored for Ireland and holds the fourth highest total points haul in the world.

He played for the British and Irish Lions in their 2001, 2005 and 2009 tours, and has also captained Munster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.