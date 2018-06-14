BBC Sport - Scrum-half quality put Wales 'in good stead' - Aled Davies

Scrum-half quality puts Wales 'in good stead'

Scrum-half Aled Davies says the quality of players in his position puts Wales in "good stead for the future".

Tomos Williams impressed in the tour opener against South Africa, as did Gareth Davies in the first Test against Argentina.

Aled Davies said he was looking forward to his opportunity in the nine jersey.

Top videos

Video

Scrum-half quality puts Wales 'in good stead'

Video

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Video

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Video

Throwback to Robbie Williams's World Cup debut

Video

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

Video

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Video

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out to second ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake' - Tomkins

Video

Who's testing the World Cup football?

  • From the section News
Video

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired