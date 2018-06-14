BBC Sport - Scrum-half quality put Wales 'in good stead' - Aled Davies
Scrum-half quality puts Wales 'in good stead'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum-half Aled Davies says the quality of players in his position puts Wales in "good stead for the future".
Tomos Williams impressed in the tour opener against South Africa, as did Gareth Davies in the first Test against Argentina.
Aled Davies said he was looking forward to his opportunity in the nine jersey.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired