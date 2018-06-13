BBC Sport - Jonny May: I won't be swimming in the sea
I won't be swimming in the sea - May
- From the section English Rugby
England winger Jonny May says he and his teammates won't be swimming in the sea anytime soon while on tour in South Africa because of a fear of sharks.
England lost their fourth Test in a row as South Africa launched an astonishing fightback to win 42-39 in the first Test.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired