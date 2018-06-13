BBC Sport - Jonny May: I won't be swimming in the sea

I won't be swimming in the sea - May

England winger Jonny May says he and his teammates won't be swimming in the sea anytime soon while on tour in South Africa because of a fear of sharks.

England lost their fourth Test in a row as South Africa launched an astonishing fightback to win 42-39 in the first Test.

