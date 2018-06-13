USA v Scotland: Stuart Hogg captain, debuts for George Horne & Matt Fagerson

Hogg when win his 61st cap as he captains Scotland from full-back, with Blair Kinghorn moving to the right wing

USA v Scotland Venue: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston Date: Sunday, 17 June Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland (repeated 'as live' at 10:00 BST)& BBC Sport website; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland for the first time against the USA.

Head coach Gregor Townsend makes 12 changes from the team that started last weekend's 48-10 win over Canada.

Scrum-half George Horne and number eight Matt Fagerson make their debuts and are joined by their respective older brothers Peter and Zander.

Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, Adam Hastings, Lewis Carmichael and Luke Hamilton will also make their first international starts in Houston, Texas.

Tour captain Stuart McInally remains injured and Grant Gilchrist, who the led the side in Edmonton, drops to the bench, with full-back Hogg taking on the responsibility for his 61st cap.

The three players retaining their starting places are lock Ben Toolis, Byron McGuigan and Blair Kinghorn, who moves to the wing to accommodate Hogg.

The Fagerson and Horne siblings, who all play for the Glasgow Warriors, become the 48th and 49th brothers to play for Scotland, while it is the eighth time that two sets of brothers have been on the field at the same time.

Matt Fagerson is joined by Tim Swinson and Luke Hamilton in the Scotland back row

Townsend said: "We always planned to play as much of the squad as possible on this tour and we also deliberately picked more Edinburgh players in the first game because their season finished earlier.

"Now we welcome most of the Glasgow Warriors contingent into the team. On top of that, there are seven players making their first starts for the country, which is really exciting, and we are looking forward to them going out and grabbing this opportunity.

"The USA have won their last six games and scored a lot of points in the process. They've beaten two teams that have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup - Uruguay and Russia - and put 60 points on both of them.

"They are definitely improving as a team and are playing with a lot of confidence.

"You can see in the way they attack and defend that they are well coached, added to which there are some exceptional individuals that offer running threats throughout their side, so this will be a real test for us on Saturday."

Scotland: Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), P Horne (Glasgow Warriors), McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), G Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Z Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Carmichael (Edinburgh), Toolis (Edinburgh), Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Hamilton (unattached), M Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Dell (Edinburgh), McCallum (Edinburgh), Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Denton (Leicester Tigers), Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets), Bennett (Edinburgh), Fife (Edinburgh).