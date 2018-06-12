BBC Sport - Robin McBryde urges Wales players to step up against Argentina
McBryde urges players to make their mark
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde has warned the players to make the most of their opportunity against Argentina as there is plenty of talent still at home.
Wales take on the Pumas in the second Test on Saturday, having won the first 23-10.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired