Todd Gleave: Gloucester sign London Irish hooker

Kingsholm
Kingsholm-based Gloucester reached the European Challenge Cup final last term

Premiership club Gloucester have signed hooker Todd Gleave from London Irish.

The 23-year-old, who made 13 appearances for the Exiles over the past two seasons, is a product of London Irish's academy.

Meanwhile, the Cherry and Whites' fly-half Lloyd Evans has signed a new contract with the Kingsholm-based side.

Former England Under-20 international Evans, 22, has scored 29 points in his 13 first-team games since making his Premiership debut in 2015.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired