Todd Gleave: Gloucester sign London Irish hooker

Kingsholm-based Gloucester reached the European Challenge Cup final last term

Premiership club Gloucester have signed hooker Todd Gleave from London Irish.

The 23-year-old, who made 13 appearances for the Exiles over the past two seasons, is a product of London Irish's academy.

Meanwhile, the Cherry and Whites' fly-half Lloyd Evans has signed a new contract with the Kingsholm-based side.

Former England Under-20 international Evans, 22, has scored 29 points in his 13 first-team games since making his Premiership debut in 2015.