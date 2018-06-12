Joe Tomane: Australian back joins Leinster from Montpellier

Tomane played against Leinster several times during his time at Montpellier

European champions Leinster have announced the signing of Australian back Joe Tomane from Montpellier.

Tomane, who can operate at wing and centre, has been capped 17 times by the Wallabies and played rugby league in the NRL from 2008-2011.

The 28-year-old joined Montpellier from Super Rugby side the Brumbies in 2016.

"Joe is a player that everyone who supports the team will be excited about," said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

"I hope we will all learn from some of the experiences that he has had in both codes of rugby.

"He has played with some great players and played under some great coaches too.

"One of the main factors in signing Joe was the enthusiasm he showed in looking to join the club."

Last season Leinster won the European Champions Cup and the Pro14 competition.

Tomane, who made his international debut in 2012, described Leinster as one of the world's premier clubs.

Recently it was announced Leinster's versatile back Joey Carbery was joining Munster.