Andrew Kellaway: Northampton Saints sign Australian winger

Kellaway featured for the Barbarians in their 2017 match against the Classic Wallabies

Northampton Saints have signed Australian winger Andrew Kellaway from Super Rugby side Waratahs.

Kellaway, who can play at full-back, has played 22 times in Super Rugby.

He represented Australia at the World Rugby Under-20s Championship in 2014, breaking a try-scoring record for a single tournament with 10 in five appearances.

"I'm excited to get going and to pull on the black, green and gold jersey for the first time." said the 22-year-old.

"Getting the chance to join Northampton Saints was a really exciting opportunity for me and one I jumped at."

Kellaway is the second Waratahs' winger Saints have signed this year, after Taqele Naiyaravoro joined in February.

Both players will be available for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Details of Kellaway's contract have not been disclosed.