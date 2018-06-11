Ian Evans: Ex-Wales lock joins Dragons coaching staff

From the section

Ian Evans played for Bristol and Ospreys during his career

Former Wales lock Ian Evans has joined the Dragons coaching staff, along with Exeter Chiefs analyst Simon Norris.

Evans, 33, will assist forwards coach Ceri Jones, specialising in lineout strategy and kick-off reception, and replaces the departing T Rhys Thomas.

Double Grand Slam-winner Evans, who retired from playing in April 2017, will also help coach the new U23 side.

"We have been under-resourced in terms of support staff," said Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman.

"But preparing our players properly will ensure we can perform to our potential."