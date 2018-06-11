Rhys Patchell: Fly-half says Wales are ready for an Argentina backlash

Rhys Patchell started in the Wales 10 jersey ahead of Gareth Anscombe against Argentina

Argentina v Wales - second Test Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, Santa Fe Date: Saturday, 16 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live commentary and scores on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on Radio Wales AM and Radio Cymru

Fly-half Rhys Patchell says Wales are ready for an Argentina backlash when the two sides meet again on Saturday.

Warren Gatland's team lead the two-Test series after last weekend's impressive 23-10 win at San Juan's Estadio del Bicentenario.

Patchell kicked 10 points as Wales recorded a surprisingly untroubled first win in Argentina for 14 years.

"I'd imagine Argentina are going to come with a big response next week," said the 25-year-old Scarlet.

"We played well as a team and I think Argentina were probably taken aback by the intensity our young pack showed.

"As happy and proud as we are of the performance, there is still plenty to work on."

A much-changed team, led for the first time by Dragons lock Cory Hill, went behind to an early penalty but responded through first-half tries from James Davies and George North.

Wales went into half-time 17-3 ahead and never relinquished that lead, remaining in control with the inexperienced Welsh forwards making a real impression.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pumas 'will be coming at us' - Williams

Against a veteran Argentina pack, youngsters Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard and James Davies all made their mark and gave the Welsh a platform to play.

"The boys went well," Patchell said. "The forwards certainly did in the first 20 minutes and when they do that, it makes things a lot easier for us as backs.

"Defensively we worked really, really hard and that was something we talked about during the week.

"We're delighted to come out with a good result.

"Against a very experienced international side and a team that's been together a long time with so many Jaguares players, the forwards stood up.

"They played really well and I'm really proud of the efforts of the boys."

Wales returned to Buenos Aires on Sunday before the second Test next Saturday in Santa Fe, where they will attempt to seal their first series win in Argentina since 1999.

"It's been a long season but what an opportunity to finish the season with a win a create a bit of history" Patchell added.