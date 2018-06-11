BBC Sport - Scott Williams: Argentina will be 'coming at us' after losing first Test
Pumas 'will be coming at us' - Williams
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales centre Scott Williams expects Argentina to pull out all the stops to win Saturday's second Test and level the series.
An impressive Welsh performance saw them win the first Test 23-10 against the Pumas.
