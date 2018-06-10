Dougie Fife replaces the injured Lee Jones in Scotland squad

Dougie Fife (right) has replaced Lee Jones in the Scotland squad

Edinburgh wing Dougie Fife has been called into the Scotland squad for the summer tour of the Americas after an injury to Lee Jones.

The Glasgow Warriors wing was injured in early stages of Sunday's 48-10 win over Canada in Edmonton.

Jones is still with the squad, who next face United States on Saturday, but "will undergo further assessment in Houston", said Scottish Rugby.

The 27-year-old Fife has been capped six times for Scotland.

Glasgow hooker Fraser Brown is also being assessed for a rib injury, while Harlequins fly-half James Lang picked up a head knock.