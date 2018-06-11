Finn Russell: Father's sacking by Scottish Rugby 'awkward' for Scotland fly-half

Finn Russell will join Racing 92 this summer

Former director of domestic rugby Keith Russell says his sacking by Scottish Rugby made it difficult for son Finn in his playing career for Scotland.

Russell has won his claim of unfair dismissal against the governing body after being sacked last year.

His fly-half son is leaving Glasgow Warriors to join Racing 92 this summer.

"I think it's made it incredibly awkward for Finn this year," his father admitted on BBC Radio Scotland. "We are very close as a family."

Despite his father's case, 25-year-old Finn helped Warriors top Conference A of the Pro14 and has taken his total number of Scotland caps to 37.

But his father said: "He's very aware of how the SRU has treated myself and so it's made it really difficult for him this year to go out, whether it's Glasgow at Scotstoun or Scotland at Murrayfield, knowing there are people in the stand that have just summarily dismissed his father with no justification, with no process or anything else.

"That's a really awkward position for him to be have been in."

'Finn never even got contract offer from SRU'

It was announced in November that Russell would be joining Racing 92 in the French top flight.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson claimed at the time that the national body could not compete with the "superstar money" being offered by clubs in France.

However, Russell's father said his own dismissal had reduced the chances of Finn staying with the Warriors.

"We've spoken about Finn playing in France for quite a few years now," he added.

"It's always been something he wanted to do - play in a different culture, a different style of rugby and it would develop him as a player and as a person.

"But the fact that this was obviously in the background and the actual fact he never even got a contract offer from Glasgow or the SRU to stay, then clearly it was an easy one for him to go to Racing 92."