World Rugby Sevens: South Africa beat England to win Sevens title

Dan Norton
Dan Norton - a silver medallist at Rio 2016 - scored England's second try of the final

South Africa secured the men's World Rugby Sevens title with a 24-14 victory over England in the final of the last round of series in Paris.

Tries from Dewald Human, Ryan Oosthuizen and Werner Kok sealed victory in pouring rain inside Stade Jean Bouin.

England had led 14-7 after Ollie Lindsay-Hague and Dan Norton went over.

Fiji, who would have won the title had South Africa lost, finished second in the standings, with England fifth.

England beat Fiji 19-17 on Sunday before defeating Canada 26-12 to secure a place in the final.

