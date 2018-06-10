BBC Sport - Argentina 10-23 Wales: 'If we'd been ruthless, I wouldn't have made early changes' - Gatland

'If we'd been ruthless, I wouldn't have made early changes' - Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland explains why he sent replacements on early as his side beat Argentina 23-10 in the first Test in San Juan, saying he wanted to learn as much as he could about his players.

The series will be settled in Saturday's second Test in Santa Fe.

Top videos

Video

'If we'd been ruthless, I wouldn't have made early changes' - Gatland

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Video

Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title

Video

Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted

Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired