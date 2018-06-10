South Africa v England: 2018 a horror show for Eddie Jones' side, says Clive Woodward

Defeat in South Africa was England's fourth consecutive loss

This year has been a "horror show" for the England rugby team, says World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Woodward, who led England to victory in 2003, said current head coach Eddie Jones' side have not "progressed at the same rate" as their rivals.

England conceded five tries in their 42-39 defeat by South Africa on Saturday - a fourth consecutive defeat.

"Something is not right because they are normally very good defensively," said Woodward on BBC Radio 5 live.

"The bubble has burst and teams have recognised that the way to beat England is by playing an all-out fast game."

Defeat in Johannesburg follows a disappointing Six Nations campaign in which England lost three of their five matches, and conceded their title to Ireland.

England led 24-3 against the Springboks before the hosts scored four tries to lead 29-27 at the interval.

Woodward questioned the decision to take outgoing defence coach Paul Gustard on the tour, suggesting "his mind might be elsewhere" given he will become Harlequins head coach after the trip.

He also raised concerns about England's discipline after they conceded 12 penalties to South Africa's four, and prop Mako Vunipola was sin-binned.

However, Woodward also said that the first 20 minutes "was some of the best rugby he had ever seen England play".

And he said the situation was "not a crisis" as he backed Jones to turn it around in Bloemfontein next week, against a South African side who "smell blood".

"He will be worried about the situation but he has got to take it in his stride and he has done a good job," he added.