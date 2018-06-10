Canada 10-48 Scotland: Denton pleased to come through 'tough' Canada Test

David Denton was man of the match against Canada

David Denton was pleased with how Scotland came through to register a big win in their opening summer tour match against Canada in Edmonton.

The Scots struggled to hit top gear in the opening period, leading 15-3 at the break.

They also suffered injuries, but a hat-trick of tries from hooker George Turner helped them ease home to a 48-10 victory.

"It was a real tough Test match," Denton said.

"Early on we had quite a few boys go off the pitch. It just shows how physical the game was.

"Credit to the Canadian guys. We knew it wasn't going to be an easy Test but we came out here and played good rugby so we are pretty happy."

The Scots led at the break through tries from Byron McGuigan and Ruaridh Jackson. They pulled away in large part due to Turner's three scores, with Magnus Bradbury also going over and Lewis Carmichael marking his Test debut with a try.

All three of Turner's touchdowns came courtesy of rolling lineout mauls, a weapon which Denton says the Scots have been honing.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

"We had a big focus this week on the maul," said Denton, who was awarded the man of the match.

"We knew we were going to open up with a driving maul and just see how it went from there and obviously it went well from the start and we carried on with it.

"I feel like I've robbed this [man of the match award] from George. He got a hat-trick and it was a great game for the big fella. We had a few guys getting their first caps today that did outstanding.

"This is match number one for us. There's a big couple of games [against USA and Argentina] coming up so we're looking forward to it."

Analysis

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol

"That's a very good first game in the summer tour. They laid the foundation in the first half, it was a bit scrappy, but second half they just got better and better.

"One of the objectives of this summer tour was to blood new talent into the international game. We saw the new caps, Jamie Ritchie - outstanding. James Lang I would have liked to have seen more of, he went off injured. Lewis Carmichael with a try and Adam Hastings came on and looked very comfortable. So, job done."

Injured Scotland captain John Barclay

"The pleasing thing from my point of view was there was a clear shift after half-time. They obviously had a re-group in the changing room, whatever was said was implemented.

"There was a clear shift in tempo and aggression. They flattened up a bit in the wide channels and they really put Canada away in the second half."