Ex-director Keith Russell wins unfair dismissal case against Scottish Rugby

Keith Russell has won an unfair dismissal claim against Scottish Rugby after leaving the post of director of domestic rugby last year.

Scottish Rugby said they would not be appealing against the judgment.

Russell took on his role with the governing body in 2015 having previously worked for Glasgow Life.

He is the father of Scotland fly-half Finn, who has joined Racing 92 and represented the British and Irish Lions last year.

Keith Russell told The Offside Line: "The SRU should have the ambition to be a modern, open-minded, partnership-working organisation that provides leadership in the sports sector in Scotland."

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: "Scottish Rugby acknowledges the outcome of the tribunal and, while there are some areas of the ruling it disagrees with, there will not be an appeal.

"We will now be reviewing the judgement in detail and working with Mr Russell to conclude the process.

"Scottish Rugby stands by its decision to change the leadership of the domestic rugby department given the fundamental importance this area of the sport plays in all aspects of game in Scotland."