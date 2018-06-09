2018 summer internationals: New Zealand 52-11 France

Second-half substitute Damian McKenzie was influential in New Zealand's comeback

New Zealand v France New Zealand (8) 52 Tries: Barrett (2), Taylor, Ioane (2) McKenzie, Laumape, Savea Con: Barrett (3) Pen: Barrett (2) France (11) 11 Tries: Grosso Pen: Parra (2)

New Zealand produced a second-half masterclass to overpower France 52-11 at Eden Park on Saturday.

France led at half-time thanks to an interception try by Remy Grosso and two Morgan Parra penalties, with Beauden Barrett scoring a try and penalty for the All Blacks.

A Barrett penalty then tied the scores before France lock Paul Gabrillagues was sin-binned for a high tackle.

The floodgates opened and the hosts scored 41 points in 28 minutes.

Second-half tries from Codie Taylor, Barrett, Rieko Ioane (2), Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape and Ardie Savea guided the All Blacks to their first victory of the summer.

The second Test will be played on 16 June in Wellington.

Line-ups

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Ben Smith, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Sam Whitelock (c), Scott Barrett, Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Luke Whitelock.

Replacements: Laumape, McKenzie, TJ Perenara, A Savea, Fifita, Tu'ungafasi, Tu'inukuafe, Harris

France: Maxime Medard; Teddy Thomas, Mathieu Bastareaud (c), Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso, Anthony Belleau, Morgan Parra; Dany Priso, Camille Chat, Uini Atonio, Paul Gabrillagues, Yoann Maestri, Judicael Cancoriet, Fabien Sanconnie, Kevin Gourdon,

Replacements: Fickou, Plisson, Serin, Lapandry, Le Roux, Slimani, Baille, Pelissié,