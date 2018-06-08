BBC Sport - Wales captain Cory Hill says they must 'rise to the challenge' against Argentina

Wales must rise to Argentina challenge - Hill

Wales captain Cory Hill is relishing taking on Argentina in Saturday's first Test, saying the tourists must "rise to the challenge".

The Dragons lock will lead Wales for the first time.

