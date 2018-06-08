Cardiff Blues: Matthew Rees signs new deal aged 37

Matthew Rees won his first and last Wales caps on tours - he also made three Lions Test appearances against South Africa in 2009

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Matthew Rees has signed a Cardiff Blues contract extension at the age of 37.

Rees, who won 60 Wales caps, is joined by fellow hooker Kirby Myhill, locks George Earle and James Down, and full-back Dan Fish in staying on.

New head coach John Mulvihill said attention will now turn to bringing in fresh faces.

"We've made good progress with a number of key targets," said Mulvihill.

He added: "The experience from players like George Earle and Matthew Rees will be invaluable, especially in terms of developing our young players in the pack, and they are key leaders in the squad.

"Kirby Myhill played a part in some key victories last season, and I'm keen to see him compete for that number two jersey.

"Having local players, such as Dan Fish and James Down who have come through the system, are also an important part of this team's identity."

Blues' 2017-18 season ended on a high as they won the European Challenge Cup final against Gloucester in the last game under Mulvihill's predecessor Danny Wilson.