Australia v Ireland: Captain O'Mahony urges Carbery to seize his opportunity

Peter O'Mahony will captain Ireland for the fourth time against Australia

First Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 9 June Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony has challenged Joey Carbery to seize his opportunity in Saturday's first Test against Australia.

Carbery will start at fly-half in Suncorp Stadium ahead of Johnny Sexton, who is on the bench.

It is one of six changes to the side that beat England in March, with Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, John Ryan, Jordi Murphy and Robbie Henshaw starting.

Munster flanker O'Mahony has urged them to rise to the challenge.

"We talk about guys being able to slot in and of building a squad, and guys having to take their opportunities," said the Corkman, who captains the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Rory Best.

"These are the opportunities that you can't let pass you by.

"This is the standard of rugby that you want to be playing at and, with the squad that we've built over the last two or three years, we always say that guys should slot in seamlessly and that's the way we run things."

Munster-bound fly-half Joey Carbery is set to start against Australia in place of Jonny Sexton

Carbery, who confirmed last week that he would be moving from Leinster to Munster next season, has come under the spotlight following his surprise selection by Joe Schmidt.

O'Mahony has been impressed with how the 22-year-old has responded.

"It's been great. He's an incredible footballer," said O'Mahony, who will captain Ireland for the fourth time against the Wallabies.

"He's really grown into that leadership role.

"I suppose over the past two years he's been getting better and better.

"He's a big character in the squad, which you need from your 10.

"I think he's growing all the time and it's a huge opportunity for him."